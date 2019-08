Forbes just released its list of highest paid actors, and for the second time in a row, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson comes out on top! The 47 year old actor raked in a reported $89.4 million dollars in the last year.

He reportedly got paid $23.5 million, for Jumanji: Next Level, before even stepping foot on set. He also gets paid $700,000, per episode, for his HBO series Ballers!

If he ever decides to pay off some student loan debt, we will be first in line!

