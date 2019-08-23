Holy Web Slinger: New Marvel Attraction Announced At D23 Expo

If you love the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), then this is for you!

Disney unveiled new plans, at its D23 Expo Thursday, for a new land at Disneyland California. “Avengers Campus” is set to open sometime in 2020 and it will be packed with all things Marvel, guaranteed to satisfy MCU enthusiasts everywhere.

“We’re building an immersive super hero-themed land at Disney California Adventure to enable our guests to join the Avengers to save the world,” Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said at D23 Expo, ComicBook reported. (Cnet.com)

“As part of this global initiative, Tony Stark has founded the Worldwide Engineering Brigade — or WEB for short — to develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man’s suit as their debut project. By bringing together the world’s brightest young inventors, the WEB is creating new interfaces that will empower all of us to join the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest.” (Cnet.com)

For more info on Avengers Campus click below:

https://www.cnet.com/news/disneylands-avengers-campus-theme-park-unveiled-at-d23/

