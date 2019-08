They remixed “Big Rich Town”.

Who said we needed Trey Songz to open up the show for us?

Trey Songz: "They said its a Big Rich Town" Me: pic.twitter.com/EPTPupEABg — Mr Six Nine 82 (@MrNelson82) August 25, 2019

Imagine staying up to midnight, all excited and Big Rich Town starts…..but it’s not Joe singing. That’s a horrible way to start a season. — Boyz Eleven Men (@eleven8) August 25, 2019

50 really remixed the theme song for Power…. Joe > Trey Songz — J🦇 (@JustinVsJFair92) August 25, 2019

Power bout to be trash Hate to see it 😭 — A$AP Ashmac ⭐ (@AshmacGetsIt) August 25, 2019

I didn’t sign up for this.

Also On Hot 96.3: