Starbucks Has A New Pumpkin Spice Drink For Fall!

Coffee is EVERYTHING! It gives that morning get up to make it through any day. We love our Starbucks and are all for this new Pumpkin Creme Cold Drink that will go on sale starting tomorrow! They will still have the original Pumpkin Spice Latte, that we all know and love this time of year, as well so no worries there!

The coffee giant has sold over half a billion Pumpkin Spiced Lattes over the past 10 and a half years with no signs of slowing down now. In 2018, sales for the liquid pumpkin gold, increased 5% bringing in $511.4 million. They also plan to introduce some pumpkin treats to the menu this year as well including a pumpkin scone, and a pumpkin cream cheese muffin.

Needless to say, we will be all up in Starbucks this fall!

