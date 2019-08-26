Watch: Teyana Taylor & KYLE Team Up For “F You I Love You” Video

In the the era of Hot Girl/Hot Boy Summer, you may shocked to hear a song about the ups and downs of a relationship. Well Teyana Taylor and Kyle teamed up for what could be this year’s relationship anthem, “F You I Love You.” We all have been there in a relationship– sometimes we love our significant and other times we might just want to say “F you!”

In the video, Teyana and Kyle literally show the ups and downs of being in a relationship as the camera shows the the two from various angles arguing and then making up.

Check out the video!

Fall is near, are you still in your hot girl/hot boy mood or are you now in a “F you I love” you mood?