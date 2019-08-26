Cassie Shows Off Baby Bump On Her Birthday [PHOTO]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text SQUAD to 60796 to join!

In June, Cassie announced that her and boyfriend, Alex Fine were expecting a baby girl. In the initial announcement she didn’t share her baby bump. Today, on her 33rd birthday the singer and actress shared a stunning photo of her growing baby bump.

Happy Birthday Cassie! We can’t wait to see photos of the baby girl once she is born!