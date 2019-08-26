What's Hot
Cassie Shows Off Baby Bump On Her Birthday [PHOTO]

VH1's 3rd Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms" - Cocktail Reception

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

In June, Cassie announced that her and boyfriend, Alex Fine were expecting a baby girl. In the initial announcement she didn’t share her baby bump. Today, on her 33rd birthday the singer and actress shared a stunning photo of her growing baby bump.

Happy Birthday Cassie! We can’t wait to see photos of the baby girl once she is born!

