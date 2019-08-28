Leslie Jones Will Not Return For The 45th Season Of SNL

With a month until the the 45th season of Saturday Night Live begins, we are hit with the news that Leslie Jones will not be returning.

Jones first appeared on the show in 2014 as the oldest new cast member at 47. Her hilarious work on SNL earned her a Supporting Actress Emmy nomination in 2017 and 2018, along with 2019 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for a skit titled, “The Upper East Side.”

Although Jones is leaving the show, she has many projects in the works including a special with Netflix. The new season of SNL is set to air on Sept. 28th with tons of talented guests including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Eddie Murphy, and more.

Check out some of Leslie Jones’ most talked about moments during her time on SNL.

