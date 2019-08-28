Did Rapper Trouble Expect His Pool Party To Go Viral? [VIDEO]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text SQUAD to 60796 to join!

After going back and forth with his rap career, Atlanta rapper, Trouble decided to really take it serious.

Trouble released his mixtape, Edgewood–named after the neighborhood he is from in East Atlanta–in March of 2018. With features from Drake, The Weekend, Quavo and production by Mike WiLL, the project was instantly a masterpiece.

Outside of the music, the unfiltered rapper recently gained a lot of attention after his pool party that went viral. Trouble stopped through the studio to chat with B Swift on his career, linking up with Mike WiLL, and his thoughts on his mansion pool party.

(Warning: This Content Contains Adult Language)

