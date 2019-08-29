Nintendo’s ‘Mario Kart’ Coming To iOS & Android

Start your engines!

Nintendo is releasing the ever popular ‘Mario Kart’ on iOS and Android devices next month.

The shell throwing madness is set to begin on September 25th and there is even a pre-registration happening right now on the App Store & Google Play.

The courses featured in ‘Mario Kart Tour’ are based on some real-life locations and some of your favorites like Rainbow Road. This is only the 2nd Mario themed mobile release since ‘Mario Run’ which was released in December 2017.

Check out the trailer below, and we’ll see you on the track!

