Meet Layton Greene, QC’s First R&B Artist [VIDEO]

Layton Greene‘s career all started with one post on social media. After making a cover to Kodak Black’s “Roll In Peace,” the St. Louis native went viral . Her video has received over 200,000 views on Instagram and 8,000 retweets on Twitter; with those numbers still growing daily.

After gaining much success with her viral video, the 20-year-old earned the respect of Quality Control’s founders and signed to the label in February of 2019. Although she may be young, she made history that day becoming the first R&B artist to sign with the label.

Layton stopped through Hot 96.3 to share her journey thus far, why she chose to sign with QC, her personal struggles, and whether she is rocking with Popeyes or Chick-Fil-A!

Check out Layton Greene’s hit song “Can’t Leave Alone” featuring Lil Baby, City Girls, and PNB Rock.

