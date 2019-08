Well, it seems like the dust has settled on the beef between Birdman & Lil Wayne. Now, they are on to bigger and better things like this new track “Ride Dat” which reunites the “father/son” duo and fellow Hot Boys member Juvenile.

It is rumored that a new album is on the way as well.

Check out “Ride Dat” below and let us know what you think!

Also On Hot 96.3: