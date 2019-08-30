IMPD Officer Suspended After Throwing A Punch At Teen

There was a video that surfaced last week of an Indiana teen being punched by a IMPD officer. Many were outraged and shared the video across all social media platforms.

Update: Sept. 01, 10:12 AM

We have learned that the officer has been suspended without pay. IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said in a statement Saturday morning,

Over the last 36 hours, IMPD leadership has spent time reviewing the video of Thursday’s incident at Shortridge High School and engaged in extensive internal discussions. The video shows a clear image of a closed fist punch to the face, a technique which is not taught or reasonable given the facts known to us at this time. The incident has been turned over to investigators, who understand this case is a priority and have been advised to be as timely as possible. In the meantime, the officer is currently suspended without pay. The facts brought forward through the ongoing investigations in both the criminal and administrative processes will then be used to determine any final decisions.

Original Story: Aug. 30th, 9:19AM

A representative on behalf of Indianapolis Public Schools released the following statement: “The District has recently learned of an incident which appears to show an IMPD officer striking an IPS student. We are investigating this matter and taking every step to ensure the safety and well-being of our students is secured.”

Source: facebook.com , wthr.com

Also On Hot 96.3: