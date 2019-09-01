Reports: Kevin Hart Involved In A Car Crash In Los Angeles

According to TMZ, Comedian Kevin Hart was involved in an serious accident in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

Hart was inside his Plymouth Barracuda as the car crashed 10 feet off the road in the Malibu Hills. Hart was a passenger when the car crashed. He and the driver of the vehicle were treated for back injuries.

TMZ reports the car “smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside” and the roof was caved in. According to a witness, Hart was the first to get out of the car.

Hart recently bought the car in July as a 40th birthday gift.

