Ari Lennox Has A Message Those Who Don’t Support The LGBTQ Community

Ari Lennox has a message for people who don’t support the LGBTQ community, “unfollow and unsubscribe.”
The Dreamville singer took to Twitter Monday to share her thoughts on people who don’t show love to people in the community. She started her series of tweets by saying, “I hate homophobic and transphobic people so much.” Then several tweets followed after.
