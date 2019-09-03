Ari Lennox Has A Message Those Who Don’t Support The LGBTQ Community

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text SQUAD to 60796 to join!

Ari Lennox has a message for people who don’t support the LGBTQ community, “unfollow and unsubscribe.”

The Dreamville singer took to Twitter Monday to share her thoughts on people who don’t show love to people in the community. She started her series of tweets by saying, “I hate homophobic and transphobic people so much.” Then several tweets followed after.

I hate homophobic and transphobic people so much. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

Please if you don’t support LGBTQ community, you don’t support me. You don’t support my family and the people I love. So all you delusional and fake religious/ self righteous weirdos unfollow and unsubscribe. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

Like simply fuck you. To be gay is beautiful. It is natural. One doesn’t have to experience trauma to be gay. Yes I believe people are born that way. Yes I hate people who hate gay people. If there is a God I believe he made us in his image and made no mistakes. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 2, 2019

