Your Prayers Have Been Answered, The Old ‘Power’ Theme Song Is Back!

To all that expressed your dislike for the new Power theme song, your prayers have been answered!

If you watch ‘Power,’ then you know the joy of hearing Joe’s voice through your TV screen as the show begins. Well, many fans were shocked when the first episode of season 6 aired with Trey Songz voice on the song. Fans hit social media outraged by the switch.

50 cent must have heard the complaints and took to his Instagram to say, “the original theme song will play this Sunday”

