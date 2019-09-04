Road Closures: 465 Under Construction

It’s been a crazy summer with all the road construction all over the city. From the Red Line project downtown, to the multiple highway closings detouring motorists to take other routes, we are facing yet another major highway being closed here in Indy.

Starting this weekend, southbound and westbound 465 will be closed on the southeast side from I-70 to I-65 for 15 days. So if you work or live in this area, or downtown, your commute will be affected.

INDOT says the official detour will follow I-70 and I-65 through downtown. Through traffic is encouraged to use I465 Northbound and Eastbound to avoid congestion and delays. Westbound through traffic on I-74 should follow the posted detour.

For more information and other route suggestions click below

INDOT says I-465 closures begin this weekend, plan alternate routes

