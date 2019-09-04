Bag Season: Ezekiel Elliott Signs 6-Year Deal With Dallas Cowboys

The 2019-2020 NFL Football season is here and things are already looking interesting. Dallas Cowboys RB, Ezekiel Elliott, has been holding off from training camp pending his new contract. With a couple years left in his 5-year rookie contract, some experts say that Elliott holding out and demanding more money was a bold move. They also said that for Dallas to invest in a rusher, instead of extending the contracts of Dak Prescott and/or Amari Cooper who are entering the final seasons of their deals, is a huge mistake.

With the pressure to lock in Zeke’s contract, the Cowboys definitely dropped a bag on ya boy. Today Elliott signed a $90 million 6-year extension which puts him at making about $103 million over the next eight years, with $50 million guaranteed. He was ranked 10th in salary for running backs just last year and now, with this deal, he is the highest paid running back in the league by nearly $14.4 million per year.

GET PAID YOUNG ***** GET PAID!!!!

