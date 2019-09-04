Before Hot Girl Fall Starts Check Out The Video For “Hot Girl Summer”

Megan Thee Stallion took over the summer with the term and lifestyle, “hot girl summer.” She made the summer even hotter when she teamed up with fellow rappers, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign for the official “Hot Girl Summer” song.

The video dropped Monday and embodies everything the term stands for. The video takes place at a hot girl pool party and features tons of twerking! Check it all out!

