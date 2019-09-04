Watch: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Trailer

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text SQUAD to 60796 to join!

The Bad Boys 3 trailer is here!

Fans have been waiting and it is finally time to get ready for the third addition to the Bad Boys sequel. Will Smith took took to Instagram and his personal YouTube to the share the trailer with the caption “WOOOOSAAAHH, Y’all! Calm Down… January is right around the corner. :-) @badboys”

The original Bad Boys movie aired in 1995, followed by Bad Boys 2 in 2003. Bad Boys For Life will hit theaters on Jan. 17, 2020.

