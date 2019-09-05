Nicki Minaj Says She Has “Decided To Retire”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text SQUAD to 60796 to join!

Since the early 2000s Nicki Minaj has been giving us hits after hits. Well, it seems that it may be the end of an era as Minaj announced she will be retiring from rap.

Although the Barbs have been enjoying “Hot Girl Summer,” it seems that they won’t be getting any more music from Nicki. In a tweet posted on Thursday, Minaj expressed that she has “decided to retire and have my family.”

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Her and her boo, Kenneth Petty have been going strong and seem to really enjoy each other, so focusing on a family seems about right!

See Also:

Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On The Dangers Of Toxic Relationships: “I Really Used To Think Love Had To Hurt”

Nicki Minaj Says She is Ready For Marriage!