“Me & Jess Are Always Going To Deal With Each Other”- Kountry Wayne

Kountry Wayne took social media by storm with his hilarious videos. The comedian used social media to turn his personal stories into laughs. From child support to paying his barber’s higher rates, Wayne has made it funny. Along with his jokes, Wayne has been a topic of discussion because of his dating life with fellow comedian, Jess Hilarious.

Although Kountry Wayne gained a lot of popularity on social media, he is more than just a viral sensation. He stopped through the Hot 96.3 studio to chat with Ashmac about the next steps in his career, being vegan, and if he and Jess Hilarious are really over.

You can catch Kountry Wayne at Helium Comedy Club cracking jokes Sept.5th-7th.

