New Couple Alert: Kehlani Says “Cats Out The Bag” [PICS]

New Couple Alert: Kehlani Says "Cats Out The Bag"

Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 2

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

Well well well…it seems that we have a new couple coming out of the West Coast.

Singer Kehlani posted a series of photos of her and rapper YG snuggled up to her Instagram with the caption “cats out the bag.”

cats out the bag. 😘

Several celebrities commented on the post sharing their support of this new relationship, including Monica Brown, LaLa and Ari Lennox.

