New Couple Alert: Kehlani Says “Cats Out The Bag” [PICS]

Well well well…it seems that we have a new couple coming out of the West Coast.

Singer Kehlani posted a series of photos of her and rapper YG snuggled up to her Instagram with the caption “cats out the bag.”

Several celebrities commented on the post sharing their support of this new relationship, including Monica Brown, LaLa and Ari Lennox.

