Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Resources

Taking control of your mental health is important and sometimes may be a struggle. We are here to offer several resources to aid you on your mental health journey.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and needs help immediately, call the 24/hour suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or Text IN to 741741

Helpful Resource Apps:

Helpful Resource Links:

https://psymed.info/suicidal-test

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/suicide-prevention/index.shtml

https://www.samhsa.gov/tribal-ttac/resources/suicide-prevention

https://www.sprc.org/

https://afsp.org/chapter/afsp-indiana/

https://www.sprc.org/states/indiana

https://afsp.org/find-support/resources/

https://www.take5tosavelives.org/

More Resources:

Calm App– The number one app for mindfulness and meditation. This app can help with anxiety, stress and sleep problems.

Headspace App– Headspace is meditation made simple. It will teach you the life-changing skills of meditation and mindfulness in just a few minutes a day.

Pacifica App– The app was designed for people with anxiety and depression. It features audio lessons and activities that help you to cope with stress and depression, and it sets daily challenges to help you tackle anxiety one day at a time and reach your long-term goals.

Get involved by taking a QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) training. QPR are three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide. Just like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save lives. Click here to sign up for a training.

Also On Hot 96.3: