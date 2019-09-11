This Organization Is Using Barbershops To Push The Mental Health Conversation

Many people think going to get a haircut is just a simple task. But, have you ever noticed when you’re sitting in the chair how natural it feels to talk to your barber? Lorenzo Lewis and his team decided to take that moment and use it to serve a greater purpose.

In 2016, Lewis founded The Confess Project with the goal of breaking the stigma and shame surrounding Mental Health, especially in the African American community. Part of this project is a barbershop coalition that trains barbers to be mental health advocates and encourage men to talk about their mental and emotional health.

Lorenzo Lewis sat down with Tina Cosby from our sister station AM 1310 The Light to share why he decided to start the organization, the importance of mental health, and more.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text SQUAD to 60796 to join!

Also On Hot 96.3: