Chase The Intern’s Top 15: Week 1

Hot 96.3 has a new intern, Chase. Every week he’ll be bringing you his favorite/ most popular songs. He’s here to highlight songs that don’t always get the recognition they so rightfully deserve. This weeks Top 15 is…

1. Chris Brown Ft Gunna – “Heat”

2. DJ Khaled Ft Cardi B & 21 Savage – “Wish Wish”

3. LunchMoney Lewis Ft Doja Cat – “Make that Cake”

4. Lil Tecca – “Ransom”

5. Megan Thee Stallion Ft Ty Dolla $ign & Nicki Minaj – “Hot Girl Summer”

6. Lil Nas X – ” Panini”

7. Doja Cat Ft Tyga – ” Juicy”

8. Tyga & YG & Blueface – “Bop”

9. Lizzo – ” Truth hurts”

10. Summerella Ft Gucci Mane , Tokyo Jetz & Trouble – “Pretty B*****es in the Trap”

11. Blac Youngsta – “Cut Up”

12. Offset Ft Cardi B- “Clout”

13. Dreamville – “Under The Sun”

14. Cardi B “press”

15. Mustard Ft Roddy Ricch – “Ballin”

