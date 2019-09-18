Ja Rule Says He Will Be Shooting Videos For Every Song In His Catalog

Instead of dropping new music, rapper Ja Rule has decided to use his old music to create new videos. He took to social media to share that he would be releasing a video for every song he has made throughout his career.

I will be rereleasing ALL of my albums as visual albums… I will be making a video for every song I’ve ever made… what songs do y’all wanna see videos for??? — Ja Rule (@jarule) September 16, 2019

According to Fader Magazine, if you do that math–that is a total of 113 videos that Ja Rule will be making. It is unclear if he plans to remake videos already released, but either way Ja has a lot of work on his hands.

Do you think these videos will turn out like the FYRE festival and never see the light of day? We shall see.

