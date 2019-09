What would social media be like without Will Smith? Seriously! That man has the best posts we’ll ever see and almost everyone agrees. The creativity and hilariousness are top notch.

Today is Jada Pinkett Smith’s 48th Birthday and Will gave his wife a special shout out on Instagram, showing off his shenanigans, and how he gets on her last nerves lol They’re the cutest and Jada’s facial expression is priceless. Check out the post on Instagram below.

