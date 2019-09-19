A Few Boondocks Episodes We NEED In 2020

Yes, original creator Aaron McGruder will be involved with the show’s new partnership with HBO.

“After months of speculation on the future of “The Boondocks,” Deadlineconfirmed Wednesday (September 18) that the Aaron McGruder-created comic has been picked up by HBO Max for a two-season reboot. HBO Max, a new WarnerMedia streaming service, has not announced a premiere date, but the service will debut in 2020, TV Guide reported.

Once HBO Max launches, fans of the satire will be treated to a 24-episode run that will reportedly launch with a 50-minute special. All episodes from “The Boondocks” original series will also be available on the new platform, according to Deadline” – Colorlines

Honestly, can The Boondocks survive in today’s society? Well we’re gonna find out! And here are a few episodes WE NEED to see.

