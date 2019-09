Madame Tussauds London revealed an almost scary wax figure of Beyonce! (Scary because it looks so real!) The wax figure has Bey dripped in the costume that she wore during her Coachella performance. Shout out to HBCU’s, Greeks, and the culture overall for inspiring that performance, and now being represented at Madame Tussauds. They did a fantastic job. Take a look!

