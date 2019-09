If you were around in the year 2000, then I’m pretty sure you remember J Lo’s iconic Versace dress from the Grammys! It was breathtaking then and even more of an eye catcher now. Almost 20 years later, Jennifer wore an updated version for Versace’s jungle themed Spring 2020 show, taking place during Milan Fashion Week!

All I have to say is, “J Lo is 50 years old wheeeere?” She better be out here slaying and turning necks! Check out her posts below.

