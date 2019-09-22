Black ballet featuring local artists opens in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – As we look to the sky at night for exploration and guidance we tend to forget that that wonder only exists within the magic and magnitude of Blackness.

“The Art of Black Thought” is a modern day ballet embracing Blackness as a whole , marrying the awe-inspiring nature of visual art and the epic spirit of performance art that is so prevalent within Black culture.

We are utilizing multiple mediums of art to celebrate Black voices, Black thoughts,and Black issues in a way that has yet to be done before in Indianapolis ballet.

We seek to amplify the aspects of blackness rarely shown on stage. By not centering the performance solely on black trauma and black pain we seek to expand the image of what black art, black joy, and black life entails.

Created and curated by Greg Rose and Danicia Monet with Choreography by Paige Neely, original score by Courtney Blaine and vocal stylings provided by Okara Imani plus appearances from some of your fave local Black artists.

