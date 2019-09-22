Black Males Matter! Indiana Commission on Black males hosts annual conference

The Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males (ICSSBM), legislatively established in 1993, was created to identify and recommend public and legislative remedies to improve the economic, educational, health, criminal justice and social status of Black males in Indiana.

LISTEN: ICSSBM interview with Open Lines host Ebony Chappel

This year, ICSSBM will hold its 19th Annual Conference featuring a plethora of national and local speakers including student minister Nuri Muhammad of NOI and a keynote from Reverend Run.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

