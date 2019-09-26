Representation Is Here: Mattel Introduces Neutral Gender Dolls

Mattel is making sure there’s representation for everyone when it comes to the latest doll creations.

Available in different skin tones, each doll comes with two wigs of different lengths — hair types include curly, straight and braided — and several wardrobe options that allow children to style the doll with “short or long hair, or in a skirt, pants or both,” Culmone said. Each kit, as they’re called, costs about $30. – NY Times

I love this idea! Being that this is a doll, a children’s toy, the most important part is that is speaks to that individual child.

Like Barbie and Ken, I wonder if they will have names.

