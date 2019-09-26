A Few Artists You THOUGHT Were One Hit Wonders

And I’m here to let you know, by unpopular belief, these artists are NOT one hit wonders.

Now, you may have thought that for a longgggg time, but here’s some proof for you.

J Kwon is known for “errrrybody in the club getting tipsy” but who doesn’t remember still doing the chicken head (thats a dance if anyone is lost) to ‘Hood Hop’

I need you to put some respeck on Lil Mama’s name.

Yes, she is known for her hit ‘Lip Gloss’ but there was a Time she joined forces with Chris Brown and T-Pain.

Here’s an honorable mention because she’s still dropping music. (This is a bop)

Remember MIMS (Music Is My Savior)

Maybe you remember ‘This Is Why I’m Hot’ well he had another song.

and for the record, Soulja Boy is not a one hit wonder. What are more not so hit one wonders artists?

