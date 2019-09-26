Chris Brown , Yella Beezy , TY $, Ty Dolla Sign , Joyner Lucas , Tory Lanez , Indigo , IndioGoat

Chris Brown, You Feeling Okay?

Source: Victoria McGraw @VICTORIASAIDIT / Radio 1 Digital

It’s getting closer to one of the BIGGEST shows to touch down in Indy. Chris Brown is bringing his Indigoat Tour to Nap town on September 28th at Bankers Life. But there might be some problems with him performing….because Chris Brown has the flu!

 

Welp looks like he’s already had a speedy recovery! Or close to it.

I’m feeling better 🥴😊

See you Saturday Chris!!!

(don’t pull any funny stuff and have to reschedule please)

