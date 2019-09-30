Someone Call Security!!

Not too long after we saw Da Baby punch a fan for grabbing his chain (check out the video) yet another altercation happens.

I guess now Da Baby stopped taking matters into his own hands, and has security doing it for him.

In most recent events, Da Baby had a performance in NOLA at the Free Water Block Party.

“One woman runs up to the rapper and appears to grab at him. DaBaby appears annoyed and shrugs her off. His security guard then reinforces his client’s sentiment by pushing her to the side…

That’s when another woman runs up and immediately gets in the rapper’s space and an arm can been seen reaching over the top in what appears to be an attempt to hit the rapper. DaBaby’s security reacts by throwing punches. Seconds later, a woman is seen slumped on the floor of the venue. She lays there motionless while concertgoers look on in shock. ” – XXL

This is some type of way to celebrate his latest project release.

