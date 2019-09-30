See How We Celebrated Circle City Classic 2019!

This year marked the 36th year of the annual Circle City Classic weekend. One of Indiana’s biggest events brings together two HBCU football teams to battle it out on the field. This year Jackson State University and Kentucky State University played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Before the teams hit the field, we hit the streets. See a full recap of the Parade and our Up Next Tailgate Party featuring performances from some of Indiana’s hottest new artists–ShaeSparks, Amili, Amerikken, Dead Silence, Really Ralph, Liah B, Fresh Duz It, Marcoo 5K, and Parris Ladame.

