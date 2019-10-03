Teyana Taylor’s Daughter is a Pro at Taking Her Mom’s Pictures!

Who would’ve thought that Teyana’s recent and fabulous, iPhone photo shoot was done by her baby girl?!
Something that picture takers love are good photographers that will do backbends to get the perfect shot. I know I’ve personally fired friends from the job who just can’t get it right… lighting and angles are everything boo! Ha!
But, baby Junie is obviously a pro and her Dad Iman Shumpert captured it all! Like Teyana said, her baby is the GOAT! Check out all of the cute, fabulousness below!
#YouMyGirlDaniD
Went to pick @babyjunie4 up from school yesterday in the middle of enjoying my anniversary festivities & i swear to god my baby da goat!!! She heard me complaining to iman about how my friends even including his ass at times 😩😩🙄🙄 can’t take pics for shit & how every pic was blurry…. she grabbed my phone like say less mommy 😩😩😂😂😂😂😂 She caught them angles too & even had the nerve to get low wit it lmfaoooooo yo what ima do with this lil girl??!!! 📸: @babyjunie4 I’m so happy iman caught this moment. Cause no one would’ve believed she took these pics 😩😩