Teyana Taylor’s Daughter is a Pro at Taking Her Mom’s Pictures!

Who would’ve thought that Teyana’s recent and fabulous, iPhone photo shoot was done by her baby girl?!

Something that picture takers love are good photographers that will do backbends to get the perfect shot. I know I’ve personally fired friends from the job who just can’t get it right… lighting and angles are everything boo! Ha!

But, baby Junie is obviously a pro and her Dad Iman Shumpert captured it all! Like Teyana said, her baby is the GOAT! Check out all of the cute, fabulousness below!

