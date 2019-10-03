QTNA: Could You Befriend Your Child’s Killer? [Video]

Once it was announced that Amber Guyger was only convicted for 10 years, after the murder of Bathom Jean, tonsssss of people had a reaction to this news. Only 10 YEARS?
This might not be the most shocking part. Bathom’s brother shared compassion for the killer by asking to give her a hug and the Jean Family have forgiven her despite their loss.
But could you get to the point of, befriending your child’s murderer? Bathom’s father believes so…
Which brings us to #QTNA
I believe in being forgiving… But is this too soon? Somethings seems off
what type of message do you think it sends with the #jean family being so forgiving and compassionate for #AmberGuyger??
