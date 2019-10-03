It’s National Boyfriend Day! This is Timely

Since Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner announced they were on a “break” seems like an old flame has been re-lit?
Is Tyga and Kylie already in communication? Probably not, but the TL doesn’t careeee.
There was a rumor that Kylie was seen at the studio with Tyga. She went to twitter to say this
But it hasn’t stopped the TL from sharing their thoughts. Already saying how women aint ish and using Kylie as an example… all of this on “National Boyfriend Day.”
Not to mention… Tyga shared his thoughts, or emoji.
poor stormi