Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' Presented By Infor, Laura Mercier, And Stella Artois - Arrivals

Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld’ Presented By Infor, Laura Mercier, And Stella Artois – Arrivals

Photo by Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' Presented By Infor, Laura Mercier, And Stella Artois - Arrivals

Ashmac
HomeAshmac

It’s National Boyfriend Day! This is Timely

Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' Presented By Infor, Laura Mercier, And Stella Artois - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Since Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner announced they were on a “break” seems like an old flame has been re-lit?

Is Tyga and Kylie already in communication? Probably not, but the TL doesn’t careeee.

There was a rumor that Kylie was seen at the studio with Tyga. She went to twitter to say this

But it hasn’t stopped the TL from sharing their thoughts. Already saying how women aint ish and using Kylie as an example… all of this on “National Boyfriend Day.”

Not to mention… Tyga shared his thoughts, or emoji.

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile #Tyga said someone's cappin' 😩👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

poor stormi

ashmac , ashmacgetsit , Kardashians , KUWTK , kylie jenner , Mac in the midday. macinthemidday , relationships , stormi , Travis Scott

Also On Hot 96.3:
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close