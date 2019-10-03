It’s National Boyfriend Day! This is Timely

Since Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner announced they were on a “break” seems like an old flame has been re-lit?

Is Tyga and Kylie already in communication? Probably not, but the TL doesn’t careeee.

There was a rumor that Kylie was seen at the studio with Tyga. She went to twitter to say this

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

But it hasn’t stopped the TL from sharing their thoughts. Already saying how women aint ish and using Kylie as an example… all of this on “National Boyfriend Day.”

Your honor she want Tyga back pic.twitter.com/1XsOHBUzLP — Chris‼️🇭🇹 (@idkchrisss) October 3, 2019

Not to mention… Tyga shared his thoughts, or emoji.

poor stormi

