What's Hot
HomeWhat's HotEntertainment

Side by Side… Diddy’s Son Christian is His Spitting Image!

It’s no secret that Diddy’s son Christian a.k.a. King Combs is his young twin, but the side by side image that Puff posted has people literally saying, “WOW!”

“GOD MADE 2 of me…” is what Diddy said in his caption, and it shows just how proud he is to have a son who looks exactly like him.  That must be a wonderful feeling to have as a parent!

Not only does Christian look like his Dad, but he sounds like him with a similar flow while rapping. You can hear him currently on Hot 96.3 as a feature on Teyana Taylor’s latest single, “How You Want It?”

#YouMyGirlDaniD

Christian Combs , Diddy , diddy and kim porter , Father and Son , Kim Porter , twins

Also On Hot 96.3:
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close