[PHOTOS] Beyonce Gives Heartfelt Congratulations to Tyler Perry on His New Studios

Beyonce was one of the many stars on Tyler Perry’s guest list at the opening of his new studios in Atlanta.
All of the celebrities in attendance have posted about how amazing the studios are, including Bey. Not only did she give a heartfelt message, she also shut down Instagram in a beautiful, curve hugging gown! Check it out!
Happy Sunday. Congratulations to Tyler Perry on the opening of his studios. I could feel our ancestors’ presence. Surrounded by my heroes, I watched Denzel, Queen Oprah, Spike, Whoopi, Sir Poitier, Will, Halle , Dame Cicely and our angels John Singleton and Diahann Carroll honored. The Armand de Brignac crashed against each soundstage as fireworks lit up the sky. Generations of blood, sweat and tears, success, excellence and brilliance. It makes me so proud, so full, I could not stop crying. Thank you my Virgo brother for so much love and passion put into every detail. My prayer today is that you will take it all in. You inspire me to dream even bigger.