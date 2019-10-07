Hot Couple Alert! Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Look Amazing

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are still the new couple on the block, but it’s obvious that they compliment each other well. The two are stylish on their own and on fire when together.

JJ (My new nickname for them… ha), wore a classic black and white look to Tyler Perry’s opening of his new studios. I personally love “clean” fashion and that’s exactly what this look is!

The confidence that both Jeannie and Jeezy exude in their photos together is everything! Can you say HOT?!

Check them out!

