[Video]: Teyana Taylor Turns Up The Heat In New Music Video

When it comes to dope music, and sensual, sexy, videos filled with amazing choreography, Mrs Shumpert never disappoints. How You Want It is the latest single from the sexy mom and it features Christian Combs aka King Combs, and he is not a little kid anymore!

Check out the video below and let us know if you like it….

 

