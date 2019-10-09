Rihanna Is Dropping A Book!

Rihanna is dropping something new, but it’s not an album.
The singer announced that she will releasing a coffee table book of never-before-seen images that took over 5 years to make. The book will be over 500 pages with over 1,000 photos.
In an Instagram post, the Rihanna stated, “Happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed.”
Over 5 years in the making… happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! Make sure you pre-order the book now on therihannabook.com 📚💗 #theRIHANNAbook
The book is available for pre-order at therihannabook.com. Fans are able to buy the book in various collections, including one with a custom tabletop bookstand created in collaboration with The Haas Brothers going for $5,500!