Rihanna Is Dropping A Book!

Rihanna is dropping something new, but it’s not an album.

The singer announced that she will releasing a coffee table book of never-before-seen images that took over 5 years to make. The book will be over 500 pages with over 1,000 photos.

In an Instagram post, the Rihanna stated, “Happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed.”

The book is available for pre-order at therihannabook.com. Fans are able to buy the book in various collections, including one with a custom tabletop bookstand created in collaboration with The Haas Brothers going for $5,500!