Kevin Hart Is Back to Work After Car Accident

According to sources close to Kevin Hart, he is back to work after suffering from some serious injuries due to a car accident back in September.

Although Hart is still recovering from his back surgery and has months of physical therapy to full heal–he has been cleared to return to work. Source say Hart is working on a promotional campaign for the forthcoming Jumanji: The Next Level sequel, which will hit theaters in December.

Sources also say Hart is in “good spirits” and happy to be back at work.