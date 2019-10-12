Ella Mai Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary of Her Debut Album!

Wow! It’s been 1 year since the debut of Ella Mai’s self titled album, Ella Mai. It seems like yesterday when everyone was singing Boo’d Up in their cars and at every function. Trip and Shot Clock soon became the next anthems, and the rest is history!
I personally love the entire Ella Mai album. Some of my favorite tracks include…
Good Bad, Dangerous, Sauce, Whatchamacallit feat. Chris Brown, and Own It… just to name a few!
What are your favorite songs on the album?
Congratulations to our girl Ella Mai!
#YouMyGirlDaniD
365 days. wow. my baby! where does time go? this album, my debut album, is so so special to me, and i can’t say thank you enough for the genuine support and love you guys have shown it&shown me. to everyone who is a part of this album, to everyone who is a part of my journey, to any&everyone who has ever listened and is still listening, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart! 💖 HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY ELLA MAI THE ALBUM 💖