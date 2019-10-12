Drake’s Son Adonis Turns 2 and We Can Almost See Him!

Drake and the mother of his son both wished their child a Happy 2nd Birthday on the Gram.

Yes, Baby Adonis is 2 years old already!

We almost got a glimpse of the baby boy in his mother’s post, but his face was covered by an effect. As most of you remember, we didn’t find out about Drake’s son through an actual announcement from Drizzy himself, but in a diss from Pusha T.

Drake is now vocal about his son, but chooses not to show his face, which in my opinion is fine… His son, his choice!

All in all, Drake and Sophie are proud of their son and excited to wish him a Happy 2nd Birthday!

#YouMyGirlDaniD

