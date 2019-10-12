Video: Issa Rae Becomes New Voice for Google Assistant!

Our girl keeps on winning!

Congratulations to Issa Rae for becoming the new voice for Google Assistant!

Google shared a video of Issa being the wonderful star she is, having fun while recording voice overs for her new assistant duty.

All Google users have to say is, “Hey Google, talk like Issa!” and voila, she’ll be talking to you like one of the homies (She’s already a friend of mine in my head) ha! How cool is that?!

Shoutout to Issa for continuously making moves and exuding black girl magic.

#YouMyGirlDaniD

