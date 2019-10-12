Hip Hop Police Pull Up To Rolling Loud & Stop Performances From….

Rolling Loud has become 1 of the biggest Hip Hop Festivals in the US.. This Weekend The Show was scheduled to be in NYC but The hip Hop Police who has been huge in NYC for Years had different plans for Casanova, 22GZ, Pop Smoke, Sheff G, Don Q … Check out the Response from Cas below .. It Def seems like old Ties and street affiliations are the cause of this …. We must remember Kodak Black was arrested entering a Rolling Loud Fest in Miami …. We will be watching to see what other artist come out and say about this . Follow @Hot963 for more info

